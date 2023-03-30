From the Chester County School District:
Please join us in welcoming new additions to the CCSD Family, and congratulate some new promotions!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the Chester County School District:
Please join us in welcoming new additions to the CCSD Family, and congratulate some new promotions!
Congratulations to Nurse Kristi Thomas who was named District Lead Nurse in December 2022! Nurse Thomas has previously been with the District serving at Lewisville High School.
Congratulations to Mr. Thomas Barr for being selected as Assistant Superintendent of Operations! Mr. Barr previously served as Director of Maintenance for the District.
Please join us in welcoming Dr. Kelly Grant, new Principal of Lewisville High School! Dr. Grant comes to us from Clover School District, where he served as Assistant Principal of Clover Middle School. He is a graduate of Chester High School.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.