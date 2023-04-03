Rube (noun) 1. an awkward unsophisticated person 2. a naive or inexperienced person (Source: Merriam-Webster)
The Chester County School District and Giti Tire turned a lot of Chester County students into a bunch of rubes for the 2023 Giti Math and Science Awards competition.
The students were assigned with building a Rube Goldberg machine, which is described as a machine created by American cartoonist and inventor Rube Goldberg.
Who was Rube Goldberg? According to Wikipedia, ‘Goldberg is best known for his popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets performing simple tasks in indirect, convoluted ways. The cartoons led to the expression "Rube Goldberg machines" to describe similar gadgets and processes.’
A Rube Goldberg machine is ‘a chain reaction–type machine or contraption intentionally designed to perform a simple task in an indirect and (impractically) overly complicated way.’
The students from the Chester County elementary schools were set the task of building a Rube Goldberg with a final action that turned on a light bulb.
Their assignment in the completion was to build this Goldberg device with five energy transfers (and they had to name each one) three simple machines incorporated into the machine and five parts created on a 3-D printer.
Middle school students had to build a device that popped a balloon and the high school students literally had to “run it up the flagpole and see who salutes it” as they built a machine to raise a flag.
The processes used by the students to get their final task accomplished were many and varies, from dominoes falling down to move a vehicle, to marbles cascading down PVC pipes and spilling into a cup, which, once weighted, pulled a string, activating another part of the machine. The Chester High School students used two cellphones, one calling a second one, and when the second phone buzzed, they used the energy of the vibration to make the phone fall on the floor (and haven’t we all experienced that little bit of physics?) and activate another portion of their machine.
Despite the name "Rube" the students were neither unsophisticated nor naive.
At the Giti Math & Science Awards banquet, Giti Director of Industry Relations David Shelton, who was a judge in the completion and also served as the Emcee for the evening, told the audience of students, parents, teachers and others, “As usual, these projects were set up with a challenging rubric – this year it was the most challenging I have ever seen…the one special thing I want all of the parents to understand, all of the teachers to understand and all of the students who participated to understand is, you wowed us; you blew us away. We were all fascinated with your capability, with your knowledge, your presentation skills and your composure (under the stresses that you had when things didn’t work quite right). You all did a fabulous job. You are all winners.”