Students in the competition worked from a very original ‘Rube-ric’
Students competing in this year’s Giti Math and Science Awards competition were judged by a very special rubric, or “Rube-ric” if you will.
At the banquet celebrating the wins of Chester County students in the Giti Math & Science Awards, Chester County School District’s Directors of Elementary and Secondary Math & Science Wendy Shuler and Dana Williams explained the parameters that the students worked from for this year’s competition.
“This year’s project was to design and build a Rube Goldberg machine. These machines are complex but whimsical contraptions designed to perform a very simple task in a very convoluted and humorous way.
“Named after the American cartoonist and inventor Rube Goldberg, these machines are typically made up of a series of interconnected mechanical devices and objects, such as marbles, dominoes and pulleys, that are designed to trigger one another in a chain reaction, until the final task is completed.
“This year’s elementary competition was to design and build a machine in order to turn on a light bulb.
“Although this sounds like a simple task, the students had to include five energy transfers and name each one, three simple machines, and five 3-D-printed parts,” Shuler said.
“They had us all on pins and needles, waiting for those lights to sparkle.”
Dana Williams said the middle school was tasked with building a Rube Goldberg machine to pop a balloon and the high school competitors found they also had to construct a Rube Goldberg device to raise a flag.
“Our teams did an awesome job, from chemical explosions to cellphone not answering voicemails, robots in a ballpark. We even had a murder weapon that attacked a balloon. We had flags flying everywhere and balloons popping,” said Williams.
The teams were judged based on a rubric that analyzed the machine’s footprint, running time for the device, machine functions and 3-D printing skills.
In introducing the purpose of the competition and what the students gain from it, Shuler said,“These competitions are a great way for students to showcase their knowledge and skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. These competitions provide a unique opportunity for students to develop their critical thinking, problem solving and collaboration skills, while also fostering a passion for STEM subjects,” Shuler said.
Instilling these sorts of skills in the students is why Giti Tire has sponsored the competition since 20-17. Giti CEO Wai Yeen Phang said they are looking for their next generation of “knowledge workers,” which is what Phang calls the Giti associates working in the highly technical environment of the tire plant.
“In manufacturing today, you talk about “smart” factories. There is a very different breed of workforce, and it’s very interesting even in our Giti factory today, the whole factory is data-driven, as far as the operators, per se. Take a look at what today’s operator is doing. When I sat down with our associates recently, they were shocked when I pointed out to them, all of you are empowered to work on the shop floor. You have very minimal supervision, and they take instructions and direction from the information technology system. They look at a machine, they look at what has to be done, they interpret the data and decide what has to be done. So the shop floor has a lot of activity, right?
“Even a so-called material handler (and you look at that title and think ‘a material handler is just a worker in the plant,’ but when you look deeply into what the material handler is doing, they are very purposeful. The handler’s job is to make sure that the system doesn’t go down and that all the machines are correctly loaded. He takes instruction from a small handheld computer, where he is able to see which of the machines are in need of what material, and then he will be able to decide what to do. He has to determine which of the machines has a more critical need. Using the computer, he will know exactly where to pick up the material that he will need,” Phang said.
This data-driven model is used throughout the plant; even the lowly forklift drive must be not only technically proficient in driving heavy equipment, he must be technologically proficient, Phang points out.
“The driver’s job is to move the materials to the right location. And then he has got to decide what to do with them, he will take instructions of what to do. If this is a rework, then he will have to use the necessary scanners, make sure that the information is loaded onto the right database, and if the work is scrapped, he will have to move the failed tires out and make a note of it in the database: this ensures the accuracy and the meaning of the data. He has that level of human intervention in the process where he has to make the decisions.
“I tell all of the associates, you are not just any workers. Today, all of us should be proud that we are “knowledge workers.”
Phang said he has gotten into debates with his friends in the Silicon Valley, who claim he and his workers have no right to call themselves “knowledge workers”.
“I say from me all the way down the line, we embrace technology. Without technology, we can’t make this factory work. So what do you think? I say we are knowledge workers.”
Students like those in the Giti Math & Science competition have to dream big, and dream now, Phang said.
“Today we have a smart factory – what do you think the future generations of factories are going to be like? They will be even more data driven, what we call data-driven technology, but they will still need the intervention by the human element. The higher and more technology-driven a factory is, the more automated we want it to be, the more incidences you will have where things don’t work right: the human element is needed to manage those imperfections,” he said.
Phang said the most important thing about the Giti Tire Math & Science completion is likewise the human element, as the students collaborate to meet the challenges the completion provides and use their abilities to think creatively, a skill that will be critical in those modern “smart factories” they might find themselves working in.
During the banquet, Phang elaborated on these thoughts, saying, “Educational competitions like the Giti Math & Science championship will help mature the seeds of greatness in community youth, giving rise to the future generations of a highly competent and progressive workforce, a very critical component of manufacturing competitiveness.
“The smart factories of today embracing digital transformation...and enhancing productivity, flexibility and agility are indications of the future challenges ahead for our future generations.
Speaking to the students in the room, Phang told them to keep playing, keep experimenting and developing their knowledge, and never be afraid to fail.
“Experience is a result of many failures,” he said, reminding the students they have to continue to learn, “because the world changes every day.”
Taking the first place honors in the Giti Math & Science First Place Elementary level was Chester Park School of the Arts; Middle School level winner was Lewisville Elementary and High School level winner was Lewisville High School.