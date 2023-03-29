At their March meeting the Chester County School District honored the 43-year career in education of the late Dr. H.C. “Speedy” Starnes at Great Falls High School as a guidance counselor, athletic coach, school principal and as a turn as interim Chester County School District Superintendent in 1992.
In presenting the plaque, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said “the late Dr. Henry Clayton Starnes Jr., called “Speedy” passed at the age of 95 in October of 2022 at his home in Great Falls.
“Dr. Starnes was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, where he played football. He continued his football career at Presbyterian College. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Presbyterian College in 1951, Master of Education from the University of South Carolina in 1961, Educational Specialist degree from the University of South Carolina in 1975 and his Doctor of Education degree from the University of South Carolina in 1977. He was a veteran of World War II, where he served on a Navy hospital ship.
“Dr. Starnes began a 43-year career in education at Great Falls High School in 1951, where he was a guidance counselor and coach. He was named the principal of the high school in 1963 and was an integral participant in the integration of the schools in Great Falls. Dr. Starnes also served as Interim Superintendent of Education for the Chester County School District in 1992.
In 1988, he was named South Carolina’s Outstanding Administrator by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He also served as President of the South Carolina Association of Secondary School Principals (1987 to 1988), President of the South Carolina High School League (1982-1983) and a member of the Commission of Secondary Schools (1985-1991).
After his retirement from education, Dr. Starnes turned to community service focused on the Town of Great Falls. He served as town councilman for two years (1996 to 1998) and then went on to serve as mayor of the town for twelve years (1998 to 2010). He also served on the Board of Directors of the Municipal Association of South Carolina from 2006 to 2009,” Dr. Sutton said.
In 2019, Dr. Starnes received the Duke Energy Lifetime Educator Award. Presenter Rick Jiran related how Starnes came to Great Falls as a coach in 1951 and he was one of the coaches on the girl’s basketball team as well as a guidance counselor.
“Dr. Starnes became principal of the high school in 1953 and oversaw the merging of Great Falls High and Elizabeth Heights in 1968-1969 and the integration of the high school.
“Dr. Starnes’ ability to work with others and build bridges was given the ultimate test as the two high schools in Great Falls became one school and…would be integrated,” Jiran said.
“Great Falls was the first high school to be integrated in Chester County, so all eyes were on the members of the student bodies and the community to see how they would react to this historical event.
“Dr. Starnes spent much of the 1967-1968 school year meeting with leaders and members of the community so the transition would be as smooth as possible. He held these meetings in homes, civic buildings, schools and churches, with careful attention to detail to ensure no group or individual was left out,” Jiran said.
“Dr. Starnes skillfully directed the implementation of total integration for the 1968-1969 school year. The transition went smoothly and without incident, a true testimony to Dr. Starnes and other members of the school and community.”
After serving the school for over 40 years, Dr. Starnes turned his attention to service to the community, serving as both town councilman and later mayor, an office he held for another 12 years.
Board Chair Doug Shannon remarked that he graduated from Chester High School in 1968, and “if you knew there was a Great Falls High School, you knew there was a “Speedy” Starnes there.”
Dr. Sutton presented two plaques, one to the Starnes family and the other will hang in a prominent place in Great Falls High School. Hank and Cindy Starnes, the son and daughter of Dr. Starnes, were on hand to receive the plaque.
In accepting the plaque, Hank Starnes said, “Thank you for this recognition. Speedy loved the kids of Great Falls, and he loved Great Falls and Chester County.”