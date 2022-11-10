SLED has charged a Fort Lawn municipal court judge with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a SLED Press Release, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Johnny Ray Steele, 75, of Lancaster, SC for one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Second Degree and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Third Degree.
According to the descriptiopn of the offense on the warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, on August 4, 2022 Steele 'used the victim's iPhone to text a photo of (the victim) in a state of sexually explicit nudity to his personal iPhone and save it in his camera roll.'
The warrant continues, 'The photo depicts (the victim) in a state of sexually explicit nudity
with (the victim) completely exposed that would infer the purpose of sexual stimulation. Steele had previously had other sexually
explicit photos (of the victim) deleted from his phone on July 20, 2022 during an interview with a SLED Special Agent and was expressly
told they were inappropriate to have in his possession.'
The description of offense on the warrant for the other two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree states on Aug. 5, 2022, Steele 'did possess on his personal iPhone photos of the victim, in a state of sexually explicit nudity. Fifteen photos located in Steele's iPhone saved in the Notes application contained images of (the victim) in various states of
undress, to include two images of sexually explicit nudity showing (victim's) completely exposed (redacted) which could be inferred for
the purpose of sexual stimulation. Steele had previously had the same sexually explicit photos of (victim) deleted from his phone on
July 20, 2022 during an interview with SLED Special Agent and was expressly told they were inappropriate to have in his possession and Steele denied they were anywhere else on the phone.'
SLED was requested to investigate by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Steele was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the SC Attorney General’s Office.