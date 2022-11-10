Steele mug

Johnny Ray Steele

SLED has charged a Fort Lawn municipal court judge with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a SLED Press Release, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Johnny Ray Steele, 75, of Lancaster, SC for one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Second Degree and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Third Degree.

Trending Videos