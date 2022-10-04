His team did some good things in last week’s showdown with Whitmire, but they did two things Coach Demarcus Simons wants to see less of.
His team did some good things in last week’s showdown with Whitmire, but they did two things Coach Demarcus Simons wants to see less of.
“Too much gambling and guessing,” he said.
They had their best offensive output of the year but still came up short, falling to the Wolverines 48-30.
Simons said his team came out of the half only down a score and appeared to score a long touchdown to have a shot at evening things up.
“They actually scored and called a big hold on us. That was our first drive coming out of the third and that really knocked the wind out of our sails,” he said.
The Red Devils eventually fell way behind but rallied to make a game of it in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tremaine Caldwell accounted for one score, but Simons said big running back Jaylan Sanders had a huge game, rushing for three touchdowns. It actually could have been an even bigger night.
“Big J was running the ball. He got hurt early and we taped up his ankle. He was on fire when he went back in there. Maybe I should have put him back in sooner, but I just wanted to make sure he was healthy,” Simons said.
On a lot of nights, 30 would be enough to get a victory, but Simons said his defense just couldn’t stop Whitmire. The Wolverines employ a very physical, no-frills running attack out of the double-wing, which Simons said they ran very well.
“They didn’t do anything fancy. We knew going in what they were going to do. They just ran the ball and we didn’t make the plays to stop them. There was one drive where they hit us with the counter about six times. Gambling and guessing got us in trouble,” Simons said.
So while he was pleased with how the offense performed, Simons said the defense had a rough night. The team still has potential and can finish strong, but Simons said the Red Devils can’t get in high-scoring games every week.
“We can’t have shootouts with people. We can’t trade scores with anybody. We’ve got to get some stops on defense. Guys have to be in position to make plays,” Simons said.
With the win, Whitmire moved to 5-1 on the season and is off to a 1-0 start in region play. Great Falls fell to 2-5 overall, 0-1 in the region. The team hits the road this week to face C.A. Johnson.
