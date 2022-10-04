The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop and later fled on foot in a location near Chester High School, triggering a security lockout condition at the school.
According to a Chester County Sheriff’s Office post, ‘on Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call regarding a suspected intoxicated driver.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver, later identified as Matthew Aaron McManus, age 33 of Lancaster, South Carolina. McManus fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase. The chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph, and McManus drove in the wrong lane multiple times.’
The police chase in Chester went down Wilson Street, onto US 321 and Blackstock Road, where the driver turned around and headed back towards Chester. Near Chester High School, the driver got out of the car and escaped on foot.
The release continues, ‘The pursuit ended in front of Chester High School where McManus fled into the woods. Deputies dispatched both the K9 Team and Drone Team. McManus was later spotted in the Ashford Road area near Chester High School early Monday morning.
Since the search, deputies have stopped actively looking for McManus. We are continuing to follow leads as we receive them, and we encourage anyone with information to call (803) 385-5433.
‘McManus was last seen wearing a gray camo shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes. He is roughly 5’5” to 5’8” tall.
‘Deputies are pursuing charges of Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth, and Driving Under Suspension.
No one was injured as a result of the pursuit.