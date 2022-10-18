FROM NEWS RELEASE
The next in a series of Pop-Up Markets in Great Falls will be Oct. 20. In case of rain the market will be held Oct. 27. The market is held at 798 Dearborn street in Great Falls.
Vendors include:
More vendors are being constantly added.
For more information please contact Kesha Horton at 803-524-4174.
