Turning Point check

Turning Point Founder Geraldine Clawson, seated, was present for the donation to the helping organization along with John Williams, second from right, and the NextEra representatives.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

NextEra Energy Resources recently made a $2,000 donation to The Turning Point of Chester that made Executive Director John Williams feel pretty good about what the organization is doing.

“Someone recognized what we do in the community as far as trying to help people, and NextEra came one day knocking on the door, I was working in the food pantry at the time. The NextEra reps asked what we do and said they had been referred to us by someone in the Chamber of Commerce, and we sat down and had a long conversation. After the conversation, we talked about what they do, and I got an education on solar. I explained to them our needs, and they recognized that need and said they were going to get a donation for us,” Williams said.

