NextEra Energy Resources recently made a $2,000 donation to The Turning Point of Chester that made Executive Director John Williams feel pretty good about what the organization is doing.
“Someone recognized what we do in the community as far as trying to help people, and NextEra came one day knocking on the door, I was working in the food pantry at the time. The NextEra reps asked what we do and said they had been referred to us by someone in the Chamber of Commerce, and we sat down and had a long conversation. After the conversation, we talked about what they do, and I got an education on solar. I explained to them our needs, and they recognized that need and said they were going to get a donation for us,” Williams said.
The donation will be used for the upkeep of the housing that Turning Point maintains for people in need.
“This donation was truly appreciated – without companies and people like this, we couldn't do whatw e do,” Williams said.
Sarah Borchardt, Senior Marketing and Communications Strategist for NextEra said in an email statement, “We learned about The Turning Point of Chester through the Chester Chamber of Commerce.
“NextEra Energy Resources is committed to supporting the initiatives our communities care about most through charitable donations and community sponsorships.
“We are very pleased to make this contribution to The Turning Point of Chester. We look forward to continuing working with the local community and building a project Chester County can be proud of.
“NextEra Energy Resources is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and the sun, and we believe in building strong partnerships and supporting the communities our projects call home,” Borchardt said.