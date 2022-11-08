Despite what is happening in other parts of the country at ballot boxes and polling places, there have not been any reports of any incidents at the early voting locations in Chester County, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

“We have no information or intelligence that there will be any disruptions at any of our polling places in Chester County, nor have we been made aware of any issues at the early voting locations (the Richburg Town Hall and the Registration and Elections Office on Ella Street),” he said.

Trending Videos