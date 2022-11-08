Despite what is happening in other parts of the country at ballot boxes and polling places, there have not been any reports of any incidents at the early voting locations in Chester County, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.
“We have no information or intelligence that there will be any disruptions at any of our polling places in Chester County, nor have we been made aware of any issues at the early voting locations (the Richburg Town Hall and the Registration and Elections Office on Ella Street),” he said.
“We will continue to follow the guidance we receive from the state — election law specifically lays out what a law enforcement officer can do,” he said. Dorsey believes the statute prohibits a law enforcement officer from going inside of a polling location unless they are voting, are a candidate for office, or are requested to be there by the poll manager.
According to the state law, ‘Peace officers shall enter polling place only on request or to vote.
“No sheriff, deputy sheriff, policeman or other officers shall be allowed to come within the polling place except to vote unless summoned into it by a majority of the managers.”
The law also states that poll managers have limited policing authority to maintain order at the polls:
“Managers of election are clothed with such police powers as may be necessary to carry out the provisions of this article. The managers shall possess full authority to maintain good order at the polls and to enforce obedience to their lawful commands during an election and during the canvass and counting of the votes.”
Dorsey added, “law enforcement has a role in the election process, and it is to not appear to be an intimidating factor. That’s what I don’t want to do,” he said.
Dorsey said the Sheriff’s Office would respond to requests by the poll managers, if they are needed.
Early voting was apparently a popular addition in Chester County, with more than 2,700 county voters casting their ballots before Election Day. No problems were reported with election on Tuesday. Check OnlineChester.com and the News & Reporter’s social media pages for election results.