The public debut of the Great Falls whitewater recreation two weekends ago made a big splash…now come the ripples.

Hundreds of kayaking enthusiasts showed up on a day that began with wind and freezing temperatures and hundreds more just came to watch. When the weather is warmer and all the associated opportunities come to fruition (including hiking trails, climbing and the opening of the Dearborn Island State Park) those numbers are only going to increase. When there are large groups of people congregating in one place, businesses usually follow. Brooke Clinton, president of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce, said this is an exciting time and opportunity not only for Great Falls, but also for Chester County as a whole. The fact that people came from as far away as Colorado speaks to what a powerful draw recreational tourism can be.

