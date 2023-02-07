He missed out on playing athletics for part of his youth and high school careers, so Tyler Nunoo plans to take full advantage of the opportunity to play in college.

Nunoo, the Lewisville offensive lineman, has committed to Gordon State (in Georgia). You wouldn’t know it from watching him, but he hasn’t been playing football since he was a kid like many college signees. In fact, he said because of health problems, he actually didn’t play sports at all until the eighth grade. Then, once he got going, he sat out his sophomore year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

