He missed out on playing athletics for part of his youth and high school careers, so Tyler Nunoo plans to take full advantage of the opportunity to play in college.
Nunoo, the Lewisville offensive lineman, has committed to Gordon State (in Georgia). You wouldn’t know it from watching him, but he hasn’t been playing football since he was a kid like many college signees. In fact, he said because of health problems, he actually didn’t play sports at all until the eighth grade. Then, once he got going, he sat out his sophomore year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I gained weight and was really unhealthy, but I started working out again and got healthier,” he said.
He settled in at left tackle upon returning to the field and has been a rock at that spot the past two years. During his senior campaign, which saw Lewisville win a region crown and advance to the third round of the playoffs, he helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 38.5 points-per-game.
Lions Coach Leon Boulware has been sending Nunoo’s film around to a number of colleges, but Nunoo said it was Gordon State that showed the most interest and kept in regular contact.
“I could tell that they really wanted me,” he said. “They checked in with me weekly.”
He actually met with the school’s offensive line coach at Zaxby’s where he ultimately committed.
“They spend a lot of money on their program. Part of my decision was based on that,” Nunoo said.
His senior season was a very good one and Nunoo said he could tell opponents noticed. A big man who is capable of pulling, he said opposing defenses often called his name or number or pointed in his direction. Had things worked out differently, had health or the pandemic never been an issue and he’d been able to log more snaps over the years, he thinks he’d have had a shot to player somewhere bigger. He is very happy with his decision and with where he’s going, however. His brother was actually a highly-touted player at Nation Ford High School and was getting Division I interest but suffered a knee injury and wasn’t able to pursue the game at the next level. Nunoo may have missed his chance to play at times in the past but said that won’t be the case in the years to come.
Nunoo plans to major in electronics and construction management.