Some coaches don’t like a bye week coming right before the start of the playoffs, wanting momentum and routine to remain intact. Chester Coach Victor Floyd is not one of those coaches.
“It was very well needed,” he said of his team having last week off.
After a grueling summer, pre-season and 10 straight regular season games, the Cyclones had last week off to not only recover but to prep for the start of the post-season. Chester (6-4) opens up the playoffs on Friday night at home as a number two seed against third-seeded Blue Ridge (5-5).
The Tigers come in off a high-scoring shootout win over Travelers Rest 49-48 that gave them third seed out of Region III-AAA. That kind of offensive output has not been uncommon for Blue Ridge this year. The team has scored at least 20 points in every game this year and averaged 33 a game during the regular season. Floyd said this week’s opponent has done a good job moving the ball and putting points on the board.
“They seem like they’ve got a solid group,” he said. “The quarterback is a good athlete. They are going to try to come in and run the football.”
Floyd said Blue Ridge does show a lot of spread looks, but it is more spread to run. They’ll mix in looks with H-backs and will run counters, zone read plays and a variety of other ground-based plays.
Defensively, Blue Ridge has given up a lot of points this year (36 a game), including 112 in the last two games (including last week’s win and a loss to Chapman). The team has had some solid efforts, though, including yielding only six to Carolina Academy and seven to Liberty. The Tigers utilize a 3-4 look on that side of the ball.
Chester was off last week and Floyd said his team took it light in terms of contact in practice, though things will be back to normal this week. Players did hit the weight room, though, and Floyd said that has made a big difference as the team enters the most important time of the year.
“The guys were able to let their bodies catch up a little bit. We’re healthy,” he said.
When Chester last played, it had a four-game win streak snapped with a 48-20 loss to unbeaten Clinton. Chester missed some scoring opportunities in that game, with three drives ending deep in Red Devil territory. The Cyclones also had an inordinate number of penalties, but Floyd said the real issue was that his squad simply got outplayed. He said he hopes the week off got them back to where they were during that 4-0 stretch that preceded the Clinton contest.
Chester had to win one shootout during that run (a 41-34 win over Woodruff), but they gave up only 33 points combined in wins over Batesburg-Leesville, Union County and Emerald. The Cyclones offensive line, which has featured three new starters this year, gelled during that stretch. Turnovers were at a minimum, the Cyclones ran and passed the ball equally well and showed big improvement on special teams, something that bit the team several times in the first half of the season. Floyd thinks the extra week to heal up and recharge can get his team back to that level.
Kickoff at Chester is scheduled for 7:30 Friday night.