A man who apparently broke into Dollar General solely to steal cigarettes was quickly captured and arrested early Monday morning.
According to an incident report, shortly after midnight, Chester County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General at 685 Pinckney Road in reference to a person attempting to break in the front door of the store.
Shortly after being dispatched, deputies (along with Chester City Police officers) arrived on scene and observed the front glass shattered with a large rock on the ground.
Law Enforcement set up a perimeter and began to make entry inside the front. At the same time, a suspect (wearing plastic gloves and a hooded sweatshirt) burst out the emergency exit on the side of the building and ran towards Pinckney Road. As the suspect ran, he spilled packs of cigarettes on the ground from both his pockets and a plastic bag he was carrying. He also dropped a silver and orange handgun. There was a very short foot chase but the suspect was quickly caught and arrested.
The man, 27-year-old Jontavious Tyrell Kelly, had a total of 34 packs of cigarettes (16 packs of KOOLs and 18 packs of Newports) valued at $257, along with the gun. He was charged with burglary/breaking and entering and unlawful carry of pistol/possession of weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.