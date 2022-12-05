I had some struggles in securing a Christmas tree this weekend, but that is something that runs in the family.
My wife has allergies and we figured out a few years ago that she might be having terrible allergy attacks because of the live Christmas tree we would get each year. It was actually kind of a bummer on several fronts, because we liked the process of driving to a Christmas tree farm and picking one out and I frankly love the smell of a live tree. My wife doesn’t love coughing and blowing her nose, though, so we went with a big fake tree. The one we bought and used for a few years already had lights on it and the set-up was pretty easy. There was a stand and the tree was in three parts. So, I’d just put them together, plug everything in and we’d be set. Sadly, two of the three sections no long light up, so that has become out porch tree. I went out Saturday to get a new fake tree and did so unaware that it was apparently “Everybody go buy a tree” day. People were just grabbing every illuminated green thing in the store and buying it. I was unaware or had forgotten how expensive the dang things are, though. You’re basically buying pipe cleaners with some cheap lights attached wrapped around a metal pole, and you’ll pay $189 (on the cheap end) for it. Or, you can get really nice, slightly larger pipe cleaners and lights wrapped around a pole THAT SYNCHS UP TO MUSIC for about $500. Because nothing says “spirit of the season” quite like pipe cleaners and lights twinkling to a song about your granny getting gored and trampled by Donner.
I managed to find one that was on closeout for $89 that was basically exactly what I wanted, but was told they were out.
“But you have a display tree of it standing right here,” I protested.
“Oh, I can sell you the display tree, but we’ll just give it to you in three pieces and it won’t be in a box,” a helpful sales lady told me.
Fine. I don’t need another box, just give me the tree. Unfortunately, I saw another lady eyeing said tree and it turns out she had purchased it online. DANGIT!
“Could I wrestle her for it in the parking lot?” I asked.
They said that was not a great idea.
I went to two other places and finally met the description we were looking for, but it was still overpriced.
As I went through that, I remembered the story of two family members…the statute of limitations may not have run out yet so I’ll say two second cousins named Coy and Vance. Coy was dating a lady who wanted a Christmas tree but it was perhaps not in the budget at that point. They told her they’d find one for her cheap. That was the parlance of my “second cousins” for “we’re going to steal one from someone’s property. So, they waited until late at night, hopped in a pickup truck with an ax and saw in tow and drove out into the country. They found a perfectly sized and nice looking tree growing in a pasture, so they pulled over, jumped a fence, cut it down and took it back to her apartment. They put it in a stand and started decorating it. As they did, the girlfriend noticed something on the floor. She assumed it was just a dead pine needle from the tree. She then saw another, then another, then noticed that what she thought were dead needles from the tree were moving. Then there were 10, then 1,000 or so all over her apartment. As it turns out, there was a cocoon in the tree that ended up next to her heater, which made the praying mantises inside start pouring out. So, said girlfriend, who is not fond of bugs, freaked out because they were crawling all over the floor, curtains and walls.
Maybe paying for pipe cleaners and lights isn’t such a bad deal after all, now that I think about it.