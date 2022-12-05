I had some struggles in securing a Christmas tree this weekend, but that is something that runs in the family.

My wife has allergies and we figured out a few years ago that she might be having terrible allergy attacks because of the live Christmas tree we would get each year. It was actually kind of a bummer on several fronts, because we liked the process of driving to a Christmas tree farm and picking one out and I frankly love the smell of a live tree. My wife doesn’t love coughing and blowing her nose, though, so we went with a big fake tree. The one we bought and used for a few years already had lights on it and the set-up was pretty easy. There was a stand and the tree was in three parts. So, I’d just put them together, plug everything in and we’d be set. Sadly, two of the three sections no long light up, so that has become out porch tree. I went out Saturday to get a new fake tree and did so unaware that it was apparently “Everybody go buy a tree” day. People were just grabbing every illuminated green thing in the store and buying it. I was unaware or had forgotten how expensive the dang things are, though. You’re basically buying pipe cleaners with some cheap lights attached wrapped around a metal pole, and you’ll pay $189 (on the cheap end) for it. Or, you can get really nice, slightly larger pipe cleaners and lights wrapped around a pole THAT SYNCHS UP TO MUSIC for about $500. Because nothing says “spirit of the season” quite like pipe cleaners and lights twinkling to a song about your granny getting gored and trampled by Donner.

