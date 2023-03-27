After 117 years, a river once again runs through it, as the movie title says. The song of the great Catawba River can be heard in the murmurings and the rushings that are the whitewater flowing through the stretches of the river that Duke Energy has turned into a paddler’s playground.

In his speech during the ribbon cutting of the whitewater facilities, Duke Energy Senior Project Manager Tim Huffman thanked his colleagues who had helped make this dream a reality, listing off a host of names of those who were involved in the planning, design and construction every step of the way…“And there is one more name to celebrate: in 1906 for progress and prosperity, the river was dammed, bringing electricity, but also bringing silence to what was once heard for miles. Today, all you need to do is step outside to once again be able to hear and name the song of the Great Falls of South Carolina, for as long as the river runs.”

