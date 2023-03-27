After 117 years, a river once again runs through it, as the movie title says. The song of the great Catawba River can be heard in the murmurings and the rushings that are the whitewater flowing through the stretches of the river that Duke Energy has turned into a paddler’s playground.
In his speech during the ribbon cutting of the whitewater facilities, Duke Energy Senior Project Manager Tim Huffman thanked his colleagues who had helped make this dream a reality, listing off a host of names of those who were involved in the planning, design and construction every step of the way…“And there is one more name to celebrate: in 1906 for progress and prosperity, the river was dammed, bringing electricity, but also bringing silence to what was once heard for miles. Today, all you need to do is step outside to once again be able to hear and name the song of the Great Falls of South Carolina, for as long as the river runs.”
Randy Herrin, Duke Energy VP for Renewables and Lake Services also referenced the history of the area in his remarks, “If you think back nearly 120 years ago, Duke Energy dammed up two river channels to create Great Falls Lake, which is now going to be returned, returning water back through those channels for recreation and habitats.”
Showing his roots as an history educator, State Senator Mike Fanning said in his remarks at the ribbon cutting, “In 1906 Great Falls was founded because of the vision of a power company, Southern Power, along these very waters, creating these very same dams….“And now (because of) the vision of another power company just like in our founding of the same river that created Great Falls all those years ago…we have outdoor recreation, and some things that we've already been doing.
“But now the capstone piece (will) make us now the largest outdoor recreational tourism capital of the southeast with the biggest and the best whitewater and the best recreational opportunities anywhere in 14 states.”
In her remarks at the grand opening of the whitewater facilities Great Falls Home Town Association Executive Director Glinda Coleman moved from discussing the 117-year history of the river and Great Falls to the more current history of the start of the relicensing process, some 20 years ago,
Coleman was a part of the project and the relicensing process that came before it while the idea of nature-based tourism was but a gleam in many people’s eyes.
“When I got contacted by Duke Energy 20 years ago inviting the Great Falls Home Town Association to be a stakeholder in the relicensing process for the Catawba Wateree project, I really didn't have a clue what they were talking about. But the more informed I got the more I realized that this was something we needed to be a part of,” Coleman said. She said the Home Town Association had been talking about nature-based tourism, a few years before the relicensing talk began, as a means to revitalize the town following the textile industry absence.
“When the textile industry left the area, the economy had not been good for that many years and we wanted nature based tourism to become a major economic force in the area.
“The nature based tourism initiative had the focus of promoting outdoor activities in the beautiful natural area around the Catawba River and the reservoirs, which Great Falls is right there in the middle of. And that included hiking and trails and cycling and all the good things that come with that.
“With the focus of recreation around the reservoirs being a part of the relicensing, we knew that this was something that we as a nonprofit and the town of Great Falls needed to be a part of. When Elizabeth Wilson, who was chairman of the hometown association of the time, and our town mayor, Dr. H.C. “Speedy” Starnes started this journey, we didn't know the outcome, or what the possibilities were,” she said.
Beginning in 2003, for three years the Lower Catawba group met in Great Falls to go through the stakeholder process.
“The idea of water in the bypass reaches had not occurred to any of us, I don't think because quite frankly, I didn't even know that was possible. But as the groups and the committees met and formulated the recreation plan for the Great Falls area, all of us were really excited. When we signed the comprehensive relicensing agreement in July 2006, I'm not sure that any of us thought that it would take nine years before the license was issued,” Coleman said.
“But when the license was finally issued in November of 2015, we thought the waiting was over. But then again, it took a couple years,” Coleman said.
“Today is a banner day in Great Falls,” Coleman said, “This is the first of all the things that Duke Energy is bringing to Great Falls along with the plans for the State Park from South Carolina parks, recreation and tourism that will make Great Falls, a tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
“But there won’t be just whitewater recreation, there will be many other things including history and the interpretation of Mt. Dearborn Armory and Arsenal at the State Park, and we've got many layers of Native American history here and just a lot of connections to national history.
“The town of Great Falls and the Great Falls Home Town Association has plans for trails, other kayaking opportunities other than whitewater; bird watching, camping, cycling, plans for a vibrant Main Street area with something for everyone in the very near future. All of this will be right here in the little old town of Great Falls,” Coleman said.
To sum up what kind of excitement the whitewater coming to Great Falls evoked, Coleman read an often-quoted passage from the writings of Dr. David Ramsey, who wrote abut the “Great Falls of the Catawba” in his 1809 history of South Carolina: ‘the wildness of the steep and rugged rocks, the waterfalls, which are heard pouring down in different places of the precipice with sounds various in proportion to their respective distances and descents, the hoarse, hollow murmuring of the river running far below the summit of the rocks and of the adjacent surface of the Earth, are objects well calculated to excite emotions of wonder and admiration in the mind of spectators. The scenery is sufficiently grand and curious to attract the visits of the most distant inhabitants of Carolina.’
In his closing remarks, Duke Director of Relicensing Jeff Lineberger pointed out, “The modifications that have been made here to the dam at Great Falls, I think are arguably the single most significant physical change that has happened to the lower Catawba River since Wylie Dam was rebuilt and expanded in 1925. When you think about the other things that have gone on here from Wylie downstream, if this isn't the single most significant, it's in the top two. So this, this is a big deal. We now have whitewater recreation in the middle of South Carolina, we were going to have a new state park, and we’ve got lots of other recreational opportunities that are coming as well.”
And a river will run through it all.
