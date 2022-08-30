It was just about a year ago that downtown Chester was celebrating the grand opening of the Broad River Mercantile outdoor clothing store. Now almost a year later, downtown again has something to celebrate with Broad River: an expansion into as it says above the doorway “Premium Firearms & Outdoor Gear.”
The N&R sat down with store owner Scott Clyburn and talked about the secret to his success.
The expansion was part of the Broad River plan from the beginning, he said.
“One of my personal passions is trying to invest in downtown and when I say ‘invest,’ I mean not only financially, but I truly believe we have a beautiful downtown that just kind of needs to be kickstarted and redeveloped, and it’s going to take individual businesses to do it,” he said.
Clyburn points to down-the-street neighbor Wild Bees Bottleshop. “They were the first to the table and they’ve done phenomenally. As we started Broad River, we sort of had a vision of where we wanted to go. The whole Covid pandemic slowed that up a bit, but we had a vision.”
Clyburn and his crew set about remodeling the building next to his original location (which was the old Efird’s Department Store), a project he said took a lot of “time, energy and money.”
The intention as always to expand; it just took longer than anticipated, he said.
“What this expansion has allowed us to do is separate footwear and clothing from what we call “hard goods;” firearms, ammunition, cooking and grilling accessories, that sort of thing. We can separate those two areas of the “outdoor” market and give a much better retail shopping experience.”
He describes it as a clothing store on one side and an outdoor gear store on the other side.
For the refurbishing of the expansion’s exterior, he had a lot of good bones to work with.
“We have these great facades here. If you walk down Gadsden Street, you look at buildings that were built in 1900 or 1903 or 1911. The architecture is stunningly beautiful. I mean, we have granite windowsills on this building. Slow down for a minute and think about that: how much money it took and the talent it took to do that and lay those windowsills in by hand. We had that to work with.
“I look at it like this: the putty is there. You just have to mold it.”
Clyburn said there was much energy and effort put into to restore the building where the expansion is, including taking down and adjoining wall between the two sides of the store.
“This used to be the old Baker’s Department store. When you walk into the place, you see crown molding and 10-inch molding. We took down the molding off the ceiling and we numbered it, because we wanted to put it back just the way it was.
“The floors had three or four coats of paint on it, and the folks that helped with the reconstruction talked me in to refinishing them. Those floors are beautiful, and to think that those floors were laid in the early 1900’s and it’s a 100-year old floor…they’re stunning. It turned out great,” he said.
“We spent a lot of time on the look of the store, because one thing we wanted to do as we created this store, is try to retain the historical look and the valued and vintage look of downtown, and that’s what we feel like we have done,” Clyburn said.
Walk into the expansion and not only do you see arms and ammunition, but there is all sorts of outdoor gear including camping accessories, outdoor cooking and grilling (including a whole wall of spices, rubs and sauces) and some hunting accessories. Standing guard at the entrance to the store is a stuffed buck and in the middle of the store is a bear. Mounted game heads line the walls. Also keeping guard are the friendly, knowledgeable staff who are ready to answer all your firearms and outdoor gear questions.
While the local support and interest from the community has been great, Clyburn said the outdoor store has also drawn shoppers from as far away as Union, Spartanburg and Greenwood. But he doesn’t want to be a “big box” store.
“We’re not trying to compete with any of the large stores, the Academy Sports or the Cabela’s. That’s not what we’re here doing — we’re trying to create a unique shopping experience in downtown Chester.
“We feel like we’ve created that,” Clyburn said.