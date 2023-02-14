There will only be one name on the ballot but there will still be a special election in Great Falls next month.
According to Karen Roach, Chester County elections director, Keevi Worthy was the only person to file for the open seat on Great Falls Town Council. However, she said the election will still take place to allow for the possibility of write-in candidates.
Great Falls had a special election last year when Josh Brantley (then a council member) won the race for mayor. Kendell Alexander won that race to take Brantley’s former seat, besting Worthy in a close race.
In December, multi-term Great Falls Town Councilman Glenn Smith announced his resignation from Town government, creating the council vacancy. Karen Roach, Chester County Elections Director, confirmed to the News & Reporter in early January that she had received Smith’s resignation the month before. Smith had previously served as mayor pro tem and generally handled financial reports during meetings. Having just been reelected last year, Smith’s unexpired term runs for nearly three full years.