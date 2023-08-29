Grateful for friendly Chester assistance
Dear Editor:
On Saturday Aug. 26 I had a flat tire in the area of Hwy. 9 and Cat Fish Road. Several Chester County citizens came to my aid that day.
Rather than having to wait (in a pretty bad spot) for road-side-assistance (which was probably two hours from arriving), my flat tire could not have been changed any more efficiently by a NASCAR pit crew.
Suffice it to say that, with their tools and skills, my tire was not changed “the old-fashioned way”.
Much more significant, and the reason we will not soon forget the event, has to do with the friendly, polite and generous spirited young people who provided this act of kindness for my wife (one arm in a cast) and me (a senior citizen). I felt both gratitude and inspiration because of this act of kindness.
Moultrie Burns
Camden, SC
