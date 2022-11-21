In November, MUSC Health — Chester Medical Center will open an inpatient unit to treat inmates from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
This pioneering partnership is the fulfillment of a shared desire to deliver the highest quality care to South Carolina citizens, including our state’s incarcerated population.
We believe that MUSC Health’s position as an academic health science center and a growing health system makes us uniquely qualified to manage the complex health care needs of the SCDC.
The specialized 36-bed unit will include acute care, long-term care, medical/surgical beds, and critical care beds. Specially trained RNs, LPNs and patient care techs will staff the unit.
As we embark on this endeavor, we at MUSC Health — Chester understand that the community may have concerns and questions as to why our hospital is undertaking this service.
SCDC Director Bryan Stirling’s vision for this unit set the stage for several years of thoughtful planning and design and has culminated into a state-of-the-art secure medical facility. Security experts from both SCDC and MUSC worked together to create a unit that will give the utmost consideration to the safety and security of our patients, staff and the surrounding community, as well as the economic health of MUSC Health — Chester as our region grows. But first, I want to address the immediate questions I’ve been asked. Incarcerated patients will be cared for in a separate, secure unit within MUSC Health — Chester Medical Center that is isolated from the general patient population and visitor areas. The unit can be entered only through multiple reinforced and secured entryways, and only by individuals with approved credentials.
Patients will be under direct supervision of trained officers at all times, and all windows and HVAC units have been secured to meet SCDC standards. The wing is equipped with more than 60 monitored interior and exterior cameras.
These features and staffing will make our hospital among the most secure — if not the most secure — hospitals in our state.
I’ve been asked why MUSC Health Chester has undertaken this service. I have two answers: It is the right thing to do, and it is the economically prudent path for our hospital. This partnership will create well-paying jobs and improve health care in our community by providing a steady revenue stream that will allow us to expand and plan for a higher level of care. Our region is growing, and we must be prepared to grow with it and meet the health care needs of all our residents. We’ll be able to upgrade our equipment, maintain our facility, and recruit additional doctors and nurses. Already, we have filled about 50 new positions, from nutritionists to techs and nurses at a higher hourly pay, and we anticipate hiring more specialists to perform needed procedures.
Nationwide, MUSC Health is a recognized leader for its advanced care and innovative research, and since 2019 has acquired seven new facilities with the purpose of expanding care across our state. Our hospital is among those seven. And, as rural hospitals continue to struggle nationwide, I am proud of what we have accomplished and optimistic about our future. Our small hospital continues to exceed national measurements for providing quality care to our patients, and our partnership with the SCDC will present us with even more opportunities.We look forward to working with the SCDC to serve this patient population in a safe, secure setting and sharing in MUSC Health’s commitment to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina.
Tony Pope is chairman of MUSC Health — Chester Medical Center Board of Trustees