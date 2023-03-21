To the Editor:
In the March 1 edition of The News & Reporter, the county council (politicians) did what most people knew was going to happen. The ones who opposed the quarry got the middle finger for the third and final vote.
Some of these members (politicians) sounded like they were apologizing for what they had to do and winking their eyes at the same time.
The whole county of Chester (cities and towns) has become a mini Washington, D.C. and has been for years. Do as I say, not as I do. There’s a whole lot of shady stuff going on.
One member (politician) says there’s a wealth of information on the DHEC (political) website and encourages us to take a look at it. He goes on to say you can read through all of that and it will make you feel better, it made him feel better.
Myself, I tried to read it and I feel the same as before.
Council member (politician) goes on to say he would encourage the citizens to educate themselves on some of these issues. That statement sounds to me like the member (politician) is the schoolteacher and the citizens are a bunch of dumb redneck hillbillies. God be with us.
Sammy Ghent
Great Falls