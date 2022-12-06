Prior to the December meeting of the Chester County Council, the county said thank you to three of their own. A drop-in was held to honor outgoing interim Supervisor Dr. Wylie Frederick and Councilmembers Mary Guy and Brad Jordan.

The N&R caught up with the retirees (although if they plan to stay active in the community can you really call them retirees?) at the drop-in as they reflected on their service to the county and discussed what’s next for each of them.

