Prior to the December meeting of the Chester County Council, the county said thank you to three of their own. A drop-in was held to honor outgoing interim Supervisor Dr. Wylie Frederick and Councilmembers Mary Guy and Brad Jordan.
The N&R caught up with the retirees (although if they plan to stay active in the community can you really call them retirees?) at the drop-in as they reflected on their service to the county and discussed what’s next for each of them.
Later than night, all three would be honored with Proclamations from Chester County Council honoring them for their service.
“I’d just like to thank the people of Chester County for electing me and giving me this opportunity. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I’m going to miss the people I’ve worked with — there are good people in Chester County and good employees in Chester County. I hope the new council will work well together and continue the progress we have started,” Councilman Brad Jordan said.
He said he plans to continue working in his law practice and personally, he and his wife are expecting their first grandchild, and he looks forward to spending more time with kids and grand-kids. Jordan served on Chester County Council in District 1 for 15 years.
Dr Wylie Frederick said his tenure, as interim Supervisor has been a “very challenging time, but also a rewarding time, when you see the difference in the county I was raised that whenever you are doing something, you try to make it better than it was before you came, regardless of the situation that put you there.
“The job as Supervisor for me has been about treating people as individuals and empowering them, and they have done the work. I really appreciate it. It has been difficult for me to leave in terms of working with the staff and the relationship with them that has grown and flourished, and I’m really going to miss them.
Dr. Wylie Frederick was named interim Supervisor in 2020 after S.C. Governor Henry McMaster suspended Shane Stuart due to his indictment on drug, conspiracy and misconduct in office charges by the state Grand Jury. He said his philosophy when he accepted the position involved “a lot of prayer — and I’m serious now. And the idea was to not make a lot of changes at first until you really get an idea of what the situations was. I depended on my people in the county, who were knowledgeable of government and policies and allowing them to inform me, and then we collectively made decisions together,” he said.
Dr. Frederick said he wasn’t sure what will be next for him, because he thought he was retiring, but expects there will many people who will call on him for help in the community. Personally, he looks forward to getting back to some of his hobbies and he plans to continue his education, maybe even take a few courses.
Mrs. Mary Guy leaves her District 5 seat after 15 years of service, following the passing of her husband George “Bunny” Guy, who also served on Council, but she leaves it in good hands as the council seat will be filled by her son Corey Guy. She said the advice she gave him was “follow in your mamma’s footsteps.”
Reflecting on her time on council, Guy says her best accomplishment was seeing through the repair of Darby Road, which would periodically collapse during periods of heavy rains.
“What will I do after I retire from Council? I see lots of notices in the newspaper for volunteers here and there. So I’m going to be doing something in the community. I’m not going home and just lie down and sit there, I’ll find something to do, some way to serve,” she said.
To her constituents, she said “Thank you for putting their trust in me for these four terms, and as the song says, if I can help somebody along the way, my living will not have been in vain. I pray that I have helped somebody along the way, and hat my tenure on council has not been in vain.”