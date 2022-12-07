Parade organizers say thank you
To the Editor:
We would like to thank the Great Falls community for their support of the 2022 Great Falls Christmas Parade. We appreciate all the participants and spectators that came out.
Thanks to the following businesses and churches for their float sponsorships: Spratt Savings Bank, Montgomery’s EZ Market, State Farm-Perry Slayton, Chester County Natural Gas Authority, Founders FCU, Shemeca Campbell Realtor Co. with Erica Homes, New Independent Methodist Church, Great Falls Tax Service, Flopeye Fish Festival, Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home and Joe’s Garage.
A special thanks to Great Falls Town Hall staff, Great Falls Police and Fire Departments, Chester County Sheriff’s Department, Kathy Hinson, Todd Wright and Santa Claus for their help.
Janet Minors Hinson
Minors and Hinson Family