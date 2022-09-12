A Friday fight on a Chester Middle School school bus started with two students fighting; it escalated to two parents fighting in the parking lot of the Chester County Law Enforcement Center and when the dust had settled, one parent had been charged with Interfering with the Operation of a School Bus and one cited for Public Disorderly Conduct.
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with two students fighting on a CMS bus. Shortly after the fight began, the school bus arrived at a stop and a parent of one of the students who were fighting got onto the bus.
The situation escalated, and the school bus driver drove to the LEC parking lot and blew the horn to attract the attention of law enforcment.
Deputies responded and broke up the fight.
Other parents began arriving in the LEC parking lot and soon after, the parent of one of the students who was fighting began fighting with the parent of the other student involved in the the fight. Deputies had to break up this fight as well.
Chester Middle School and Chester High School staff arrived on scene and assisted with the dismissal of students to the parents who arrived.
One parent was arrested. Deputies are pursuing charges for Interfering with the Operation of a School Bus.
The other parent was cited for disorderly conduct.
According to the Sheriff’s Office this investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Chester County Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said in a statement,
“We wish to thank our law enforcement partners at CCSO for their swift action in diffusing this serious situation. We will continue to fully cooperate with them during their investigation.”