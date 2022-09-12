A Friday fight on a Chester Middle School school bus started with two students fighting; it escalated to two parents fighting in the parking lot of the Chester County Law Enforcement Center and when the dust had settled, one parent had been charged with Interfering with the Operation of a School Bus and one cited for Public Disorderly Conduct.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with two students fighting on a CMS bus. Shortly after the fight began, the school bus arrived at a stop and a parent of one of the students who were fighting got onto the bus.

Trending Videos