My name is Natalie Paul. I am running for Chester County School Board District 4 against the incumbent Doug Shannon. I have lived in Chester, SC for almost 48 years. I have been with my husband Dean Paul for 20 years. I graduated from Chester Senior High and received my LPN license through the Chester Career Center in 1992. I continued my nursing education for years as I worked as nurse and raised my two daughters, Summer and Brooke.   Education and life-long learning are very important to me. In addition to me studying nursing and becoming an LPN, my children developed the same ideals. My oldest daughter received her Cosmetology education while in high school through the Career Center in 2013. My youngest graduated with Honors from CHS in 2016 and then graduated from Presbyterian College in 2020. Education begins at home.  

Our school district is in trouble and needs some new ideas and a different direction. This is why I am running for District 4. There has been a trust and credibility issue within our Chester County School District for many years now. The Board is not transparent and does not listen to the voters. Trust issues within our County truly became apparent after three failed school tax bond referendums were attempted and voted down all three times. We voted “no” on the land purchase for the New Career Center and it was still purchased without our consent and purchased with the taxpayers’ money. The plans they presented were not serious, they were not realistic and the last one failed by over a two-to-one margin. If this last tax bond had been passed Chester County land owners would have had an average property tax increase of $1200 per year!  

