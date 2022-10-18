My name is Natalie Paul. I am running for Chester County School Board District 4 against the incumbent Doug Shannon. I have lived in Chester, SC for almost 48 years. I have been with my husband Dean Paul for 20 years. I graduated from Chester Senior High and received my LPN license through the Chester Career Center in 1992. I continued my nursing education for years as I worked as nurse and raised my two daughters, Summer and Brooke. Education and life-long learning are very important to me. In addition to me studying nursing and becoming an LPN, my children developed the same ideals. My oldest daughter received her Cosmetology education while in high school through the Career Center in 2013. My youngest graduated with Honors from CHS in 2016 and then graduated from Presbyterian College in 2020. Education begins at home.
Our school district is in trouble and needs some new ideas and a different direction. This is why I am running for District 4. There has been a trust and credibility issue within our Chester County School District for many years now. The Board is not transparent and does not listen to the voters. Trust issues within our County truly became apparent after three failed school tax bond referendums were attempted and voted down all three times. We voted “no” on the land purchase for the New Career Center and it was still purchased without our consent and purchased with the taxpayers’ money. The plans they presented were not serious, they were not realistic and the last one failed by over a two-to-one margin. If this last tax bond had been passed Chester County land owners would have had an average property tax increase of $1200 per year!
I realized I wanted to do more than just vote and that I needed to be part of the solutions for the CCSD. The Lord taught me this “if the right person does not stand up, the wrong person will”. I am the right person for this position on the Board.
As a nurse, I was trained to do an initial assessment of the human body within 30 seconds. I can review situations and quickly understand what needs to be done. I was trained to think critically to plan and assess and reassess patients to receive the best treatment possible and to communicate with all members providing care. As I began listening, watching, and getting involved with the School Board and digging deeper into policies and procedures on the District website and state legislation, I became aware the School Board is responsible for so much more than setting the tax rate for the County. It is clear to me our School District and Board have never taken their rightful place of authority and control over district office leadership and the direction of CCSD.
Additionally, we MUST improve the quality of education in this district. It has declined over the last six years and is barely over half the state averages for test scores. The newly elected School Board along with its current Board members are truly going to have to step up to the plate and work as a team to communicate, plan and strategize with each other, our School Superintendent, all administration, teachers, employees, students, and all the citizens in Chester County. Something I live by now- Team means, Together Everyone Achieves More. This is not just about me, it is about our teachers, students, parents and everyone who plays a role in helping the teachers teach, educate, and prepare our students for their future after they graduate.
We need to restore the reputation of the Chester County school district, pertaining to academic performance. Out of my family, there have been five Clemson graduates, 1 graduate of Presbyterian College and other college graduates. I have no clear understanding why our Academics have plunged into the lowest of the state but I plan on figuring it out. Our teachers need a voice and need support. Our Students need safe and encouraging schools environment. Our teachers continue to have work added onto them and none removed. I could write for days and talk for days but it won’t change anything. Action is needed immediately. We are losing teachers and no one will say why. We lost many teachers through the 2022 summer break. I want to see longevity of employment return to the all Schools in Chester, Lewisville, and Great Falls. This can only happen with communication, dedication to our Schools and hard work.
Two words I use continually in my campaign: Strength and Integrity! I will continue using these words if I am elected to set a standard for the Board. Strength means to stand while being criticized and strength to do what is right for our Schools, Teachers, Students, School Superintendent, administration, and all employees. Integrity to accept responsibility for failures and to reassess, correct and move forward. Thank you. Please consider Natalie Paul as your School Board Trustee for District 4 on November 8th