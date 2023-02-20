A Charlotte PBS station came calling to the Lando Manetta Mills History Center recently to let others know what nearby residents in Chester County have known for a long time: there is a wealth of history to be discovered in this little community museum.

WTVI producer Russ Hunsinger stopped b y the History Center recently and got a guided tour provided by History Center board member Paul Williams. Hunsinger recorded plenty of “B-roll” (as they say in the TV biz) of the Center and the people who were visiting it. There to make introductions was Quilt of Valor coordinator Harvey Mayhill and wife Lin, who met Hunsinger on a shoot he was doing about some area Quilt of Valor recipients.

