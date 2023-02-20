A Charlotte PBS station came calling to the Lando Manetta Mills History Center recently to let others know what nearby residents in Chester County have known for a long time: there is a wealth of history to be discovered in this little community museum.
WTVI producer Russ Hunsinger stopped b y the History Center recently and got a guided tour provided by History Center board member Paul Williams. Hunsinger recorded plenty of “B-roll” (as they say in the TV biz) of the Center and the people who were visiting it. There to make introductions was Quilt of Valor coordinator Harvey Mayhill and wife Lin, who met Hunsinger on a shoot he was doing about some area Quilt of Valor recipients.
After his tour of the Center and the camera shoot, Hunsinger sat down with The N&R to talk about his visit here.
“I met Harvey Mayhill when I was doing a story on the Quilts of Valor (and particularly about USN Ensign Barbara Alderson). We started chatting and when I wrap up a story I like to ask ‘are there any other things going on in this area, any interesting stories?’ We love sharing local stories. I had never heard about the History Center and it sounded so interesting, I wanted to come and find out more about it and do a story on it,” Hunsinger said.
The segment will air on WTVI’s program Carolina Impact. The program produces a segment called “One Tank Trip,” Hunsinger explained, where the program reports on interesting places people could go on a day trip, on one tank of gas.
“We want to bring awareness to those little hidden, out-of -the-way locations that you might not know about,” he said.
Hunsinger’s impressions of what he found at Lando and in the History Center were, “this is really a slice of American history about 100 year span. The interesting thing is, a lot of the people who lived this way in these mill villages, a lot of them are still around. They are real living history.
“I’m letting the people and the place tell their stories. This segment will be an opportunity for people who may not know what a mill village was, to come and learn about what that life was like,” he said.
that his reporting will show “what this place is, why it’s important and why you should come visit.”