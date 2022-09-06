When you are consistently dealing with a problem and can easily identify what is causing it, you eliminate it.
We recently started a new school year but we are apparently dealing with some of the same old problems. There was a recent social media post from Great Falls High School asking parents to review expectations for student behavior. There have apparently been instances of problems arising relating to cell phones and social media. You’ll recognize this as a recurring theme, unfortunately. Cell phones, social media and some videos that got a lot of negative attention for the school district have dotted the recent past. So the question we have is, how long do these incidents have to continue before a stricter policy on cell phone use is adopted?
We understand that cell phones are considered essential by most everyone. Very few people don’t have a cell phone within arm’s reach at all times. It’s not just a means of making one-on-one phone calls, it’s a means of accessing information and communicating with broad swaths of people all at one time. We just wonder what the educational value of a cell phone is.
There are certainly instances where a phone could be useful in school. Basically, the collective knowledge of all mankind is available via search engines and that does have value. Outside of that, though, we can’t think of a practical reason a student NEEDS to access Instagram during the school day. They also don’t really need the phone to contact their parents or other family members in an emergency. Teachers and administrators and anyone who works in the office can make those calls if they are needed. We know it comes from a place of love and concern, but parents and other family members also don’t need to contact their kids every minute of the school day. School is about learning, not posting stuff on Twitter and not about calling home multiple times a day. This may sound like an old, antiquated notion, but 15 or 20 years ago, not everyone had a cell phone and most minors did not. School went and on and functioned then and still could.
We aren’t saying cell phones should be banned, but maybe they need to be in lockers unless students are on break or at lunch or maybe they need to stay in bags or pockets, with the penalty being confiscation for the rest of class. If phones continue to be a consistent problem, then the problem needs to be eliminated.