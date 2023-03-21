The Lewisville baseball team has been a big hit so far this year, even though they haven’t come up with a lot of big hits.
“Coming into the year, I thought hitting would be our biggest strength,” said Coach Blake Barron. “But so far we aren’t getting timely hits.”
However, the team has more than compensated for its offense by getting good pitching and solid defense in getting off to a 6-3 record. Barron said he sort of envisioned that his team would be winning, but perhaps doing so in some high-scoring games. Instead, the defense (averaging just one error a contest) has been as good as he thought it could be and the pitching has exceeded his expectations.
“The pitching staff has been the backbone of our team,” he said.
There have been several contributors but Seth Morrow, a senior, has emerged as a staff ace. Already a college signee (USC-Lancaster), Morrow has given the Lions a shot to win every game in which he’s pitched so far.
Barron said his everyday lineup is pretty well set. Right now, he’s platooning Trey Smith and Gavin Reynolds at first base, has Tristen Haught at second and Tyler Santner at third. Morrow is usually at shortstop when he’s not pitching, but Silas McFadden has looked good when playing that spot as well. Veteran catcher Xander Vanover brings a strong defensive presence behind the plate.
Barron has been especially pleased with his outfield, which includes Curtis Bowser, Luis Rosa and Jaquan Howze in left, center and right respectively. The group is not only sure-handed, but has the ability to cover a lot of ground.
The group is stocked with veteran leaders that bring a lot of positives to the table. One noticeable change according to Barron is that his team is a bit stronger and faster. A number of his players also compete in football in the fall and many others take a weightlifting class under Leon Boulware (Lewisville football coach).
“He’s done a great job in helping our school’s athletes with strength and conditioning,” Barron said.
Beyond the tangibles, Barron said he just likes the makeup of this year’s roster.
“I’m high on this bunch. They work hard and they’ve been in big-game situations before. Most of these seniors have started for me since they were sophomores,” Barron said.
Barron thinks, given time, the offense can come around. When it does, he believes the sky is the limit. Lewisville advanced to the upperstate championship bracket last year. Barron said there is no reason the group can’t go that far again, or even farther. He knows there is a lot of tough competition, but the combination of skill, leadership and work ethic make Lewisville a contender.