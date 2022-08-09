Plant Food?
Dear Editor,
Isn’t it strange how we are being introduced to all this plant food they want people to start eating? What is wrong with what we have? God gave the food for us to eat…we have to have milk and you can’t get milk from a nut, you have to have cow milk. That’s why God gave us cows, for meat and milk. We don’t want grass for hamburger meat. They want us to eat what the cow eats. You can’t substitute meat with anything else, you get protein from meats, a cow is an amazing thing that God made for us. Just look at how the milk is made and how it comes out. Just like chicken, you can’t make chicken with plant-based stuff. Another amazing thing from God that you get eggs from…you have the meat and eggs to enjoy eating. You can’t copy that.
If there’s a handful of vegetarians or whatever around, you all eat what you like and the rest eat what they like. Life is made of choices, right? That’s why there are so many different kinds of everything. If you like chocolate ice cream and I like vanilla, that’s my choice. I don’t have to eat your chocolate just because you do. I saw a commercial advertising plant-based baby food. Now, you could say my baby is grass fed, just like the grass fed cow commercial. Everything seems to be improved, some things have been so improved they are ready to throw out. It ain’t worth buying. They take out the real stuff and replace it with whatever and want you to buy substitute for the same price. And cauliflower doesn’t make good pizza dough or mashed potatoes. It’s all gritty. Is this a switcheroo? The dogs and animals get the good stuff and the people get the plant food? Something is wrong with this picture.
Mildred Hall
Chester