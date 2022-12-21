NEWS RELEASE
The Andrew Brunet Show is celebrating recent growth, as it currently becomes an international syndicated radio show, reaching millions of listeners with the sound of Christian music.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
NEWS RELEASE
The Andrew Brunet Show is celebrating recent growth, as it currently becomes an international syndicated radio show, reaching millions of listeners with the sound of Christian music.
“Our goal is to reach the world with a positive and encouraging message that Jesus Christ is still in control, regardless of the circumstances that one may face and the chaos that the world is in currently,” shared Andrew Brunet.
Brunet recently received some news this week that made his heart leap for joy, when his podcasting provider, Anchor.FM, emailed him to let him know that his show has been heard in countries such as Africa, Brazil, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Canada.
Andrew shares: “What recently began as a dream at the age of 15, became a reality. From a young child watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, I always had the dream of being a radio announcer, and never even dreamed of having my own show, so when the door of opportunity opened, it was a definite yes that I’ll never forget.”
Brunet has hosted guests on his program including award-winning country music artist Kelly Lang, former radio show host and announcer of the Grand Ole Opry, Keith Bilbrey, Children’s television star, Sharon Hampson of Sharon, Lois and Bram and many others.
Brunet, a Chester native, said, ‘’I’ve grown up in the great city of Chester, SC all of my life, many memories made in this great town. I remember hosting my first Gospel concert featuring national Southern Gospel artist, Johnson Edition, at what used to be Restoring Hope Foursquare Church on Pickney.
“Chester has always been open to the Gospel, and for that I’m thankful. Some of my fondest memories are meeting some of the great people here.
“However, my fondest memory of beginning of what would be a career is singing in the choir at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, with my great-grandmother Betty Connor, when she was alive, under the direction of Dianne Norton, singing those great hymns of old, and eventually singing some solo on my own.
“I was asked one time what advice I would share with young people who have aspiring dreams, and that would be to keep your hands on the plow at all times, and at no time, even when it seems pointless, do you ever give up? God placed that dream within you, and you are to fulfill that special calling and purpose.”
Listeners can tune in to Brunet’s podcast at any time on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.