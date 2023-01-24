The Chester Police Department is requesting help from the public in relation to a shooting incident last Wednesday.
According to new City of Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton, in the early afternoon of Jan. 18, there was a shooting in the area of Hemphill and Pine Streets. The sound of multiple gunshots could be heard from the office of the News & Reporter. At least one of the people involved was on foot at the time the shooting began.
“Several shots were fired,” Singleton said. “I know it is alarming for the public when incidents happen in the daytime like this.”
No one was hurt but at least one bullet hit the front of a nearby house and gas line was hit, which caused a leak. Singleton said a nearby home was evacuated temporarily as a safety precaution. The Chester Fire Department and Chester County Natural Gas both responded to the scene to deal with the leak.
As of press time on Tuesday, no arrest had been made in the case. Singleton posted the following on social media shortly after the shooting …
“The Chester Police Department is seeking public aid regarding a shooting along Hemphill Ave. Should you have any footage of a suspect in a red hoodie, we ask that you contact the city of Chester Police Department.
Reference Incident/Case #: 23-01-0083”