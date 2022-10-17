From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Bonnie Gaston Birch, 60, was charged with contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with; shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Oct. 10.
Casey Garner, 29, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Oct. 10.
Fabeon Delqwone Gladney, 30, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Oct. 10.
Aundrea Raychelle Rollins, 28, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights first offense on Oct. 10.
Wanda Francis, 48, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Oct. 11.
Taylor Royce Hilliard, 20, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; open container or beer or wine in a motor vehicle; expired vehicle license; driving under the influence first offense; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Oct. 11.
Michael Wayne Brown, 56, was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 12.
DeCarlos Marquis Hood, 40, was picked up on a bench warrant for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense on Oct. 12.
Marquis Keall Jackson II, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 12.
Ashley Nicole Raffaldt, 40, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; burglary (non-violent) second degree; and grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Oct. 12.
Carlos Alberto Stanley, 31, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Oct. 12.
Terrick Jermaine Clifton, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 13.
Kevin Maxwell Lane, 27, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Oct. 13.
Jacob Scott Mangum, 37, was charged with malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 13.
Graham Cooper Waldron, 23, had his bond revoked on Oct. 13.
Roger Dale Birch II, 33, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 14.
Bonnie Gaston Birch, 60, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Oct. 14.
Denzell Le’Will Duggan, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on Oct. 14.
Robert Joseph Edwards Jr., 66, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate; failure to possess registration card; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; vehicular tire violation; littering, depositing not more than 15 pounds of litter in area not intended for public deposit; driving under the influence first offense; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Oct. 14.
Lina Sanchez-Morales, 53, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; and assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest on Oct. 14.
Quintin Williams, 41, was picked up on a bench warrant for breach of peace on Oct. 15.
Angela Jones Wyatt, 57, was charged with assault and battery second degree on Oct. 15.
Robert Franklin Mobley, 47, was charged with breach of peace non-aggravated in nature on Oct. 16.