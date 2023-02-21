From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Shanekia Arshay Chisholm, 40, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; two counts of assault and battery third degree; and non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools on Feb. 13.
- Aanautica Lamia Johnson, 19, was charged with financial transaction card theft on Feb. 13.
- Rontavius Juwan Lawhorn, 26, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on Feb. 14.
- Burton Lashaun Mincey Jr., 52, was charged with 15 counts of animal fighting or baiting act, penalty; four counts of ill treatment of animals in general, torture; and seven counts of ill treatment of animals in general, overworking, first offense on Feb. 14.
- Michael Ray Travis, 28, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for burglary (non-violent) second on Feb. 14.
- Wilfer A. Rodriguez Lopez, 20, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 15.
- Kayln Erin Shackelford, 29, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Feb. 15.
- Darrel Delasco Alexander, 43, was charged with driving under the influence first offense and driving under suspension first offense on Feb. 16.
- Michael Wayne Brown, 56, was charged with disorderly conduct on Feb. 16.
- Tynesha Coffey, 27, was charged with obtain signature or property under false pretenses valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Feb. 16.
- Hailey Dawn Garris, 29, was charged with two counts of attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws; manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Feb. 16.
- Dasean Ratez Moses, 29, was charged with three counts of manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; and manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Feb. 16.
- Thomas Clayton Price, 35, was charged with two counts of attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws; two counts of manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II second offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams second offense; and three counts of distribution, etc. of methamphetamine second (excludes manufacturing meth) on Feb. 16.
- Brandy Leeann Ferrell, 34, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for common law conspiracy on Feb. 17.
- Jose Adelmo Guardado Rivera, 39, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Feb. 17.
- Richard Keith Hoopaugh, 36, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Feb. 17.
- William Joseph Lindler, 54, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 17.
- Daeshawn Delmario McClurkin, 30, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and failure to stop for blue lights first offense on Feb. 17.
- Joseph Jerome McCullough, 62, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 17.
- Christopher Lee Rabon, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) and violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Feb. 17.
- Christopher Munn, 48, was charged with disorderly conduct on Feb. 18.
- Justin Leroy Patrick, 35, was charged with disorderly conduct on Feb. 18.
- Jason Keith Smith, 46, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on Feb. 18.
- Ron Marrionshell Jordan, 52, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Feb. 19.
- Maricus Dontae Kirk, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Feb. 19.
- Christopher Nathaniel Price, 52, was charged with driving under the influence first offense and driving under suspension first offense on Feb. 19.