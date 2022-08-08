From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Robert Marques Boyd, 31, was charged with forgery valued at less than $10,000 and fraudulent check or stop payment valued at $500 or less first offense on Aug. 1.
Kylan Ni’kevious Amirion Grier, 20, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights first offense; and was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense, driving under suspension first offense, operating a vehicle with a missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, failure to maintain proof of insurance in a motor vehicle and time limit to replace temporary license plate on Aug. 1.
Jayden Cortez Ford, 23, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights first offense on Aug. 2.
Curtis Tien-Vu Nguyen-Le, 28, was charged with trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense on Aug. 2.
Zachary Thai Patterson, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered and licensed on Aug. 2.
LaMarcus Antonio Bracey, 28, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Aug. 3.
Joshua David Hermann, 41, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 3.
Deterrius Jamal McClurkin, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct on Aug. 3.
Nicholas Bryant Revels, 22, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense on Aug. 3.
Georgina Louise Carter, 22, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 4.
Wade Patrick Knight, 35, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Aug. 4.
Paul Bryan Mitchell, 49, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 4.
Lloyd Caldwell Jr., 21, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Aug. 6.
Travis Eugene Cuthbertson, 32, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 6.
Michael Anthony Ellis II, 28, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 6.
Larry Leroy Estes Jr., 52, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for threatening the life, person or family of a public official, teacher or principal on Aug. 6.
Travis Deon McClinton, 32, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for domestic violence second degree; and was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Aug. 6.
Quan Marcel Davis, 48, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 7.
Kari Lynn Hyder, 38, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Aug. 7.
Willma Jeanette Price, 37, was charged with disorderly conduct on Aug. 7.