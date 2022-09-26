From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
William Braxton Bivins, 31, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense on Sept. 20.
Lacey Nicole Ray, 34, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Sept. 20.
Russell Glen Smith, 40, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights second or subsequent offense; and manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense on Sept. 20.
Donald Dean Bailey, 38, was charged with resisting arrest; and threatening the life, person or family of a public official, teacher or principal on Sept. 21.
David Gregory, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; driving under suspension first offense; and failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard on Sept. 21.
Michael Edward Moore Jr., 27, was picked up on bench warrants for petit larceny and trespassing on Sept. 21.
LouisJean Oghari-Mandela Rouse, 32, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Sept. 21.
Zach Austin Sistare, 24, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 21.
Devario Antwan Wright, 26, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. four grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense; failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard; unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drugs or device without prescription; trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 500 dosage units or more but less than 1,000 dosage units or the equivalent first offense; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Sept. 21.
Laura Kathleen Deas, 32, was charged with forgery (no dollar amount involved); and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 22.
Joseph Alexander McKoy, 52, was charged with disorderly conduct; and two counts of malicious injury to tree, house: trespass upon real property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 22.
Brandon Wade Searles, 36, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; and driving under the influence first offense on Sept. 23.
Terranisha Cathaline Collins, 21, was picked up on a bench warrant for breach of trust on Sept. 24.
Arden Samarlo Green, 28, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; and sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on Sept. 24.
Deontray Jaskelle Osborne, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Sept. 24.
Angel Noe Ponce Sanchez, 32, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving without a license first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Sept. 24.
Soloris Katrena Grant, 32, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; driving under suspension first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Sept. 25.