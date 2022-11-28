From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Amanda Boone, 28, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense on Nov. 21.
Brenda Elaine Dye, 56, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Nov. 21.
Richard Wayne Keenan, 40, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less and simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Nov. 21.
Jessica Leigh Yarborough, 27, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Nov. 21.
Tommy Irby, 62, was charged with stalking on Nov. 22.
Johnathan Isom, 35, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense on Nov. 22.
Rodney L. Johnson, 54, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Nov. 22.
Dalton Aaron Schutt, 28, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Nov. 22.
Roger Birch, 33, was charged with unlawful use of license or fraudulent application for license first offense; impersonating a law enforcement officer; and possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense on Nov. 23.
Samuel Buckaloo, 26, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 23.
Miles Anthony Erwin, 20, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; and having no tag light on Nov. 23.
Mauricio Vasquez, 39, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Nov. 23.
Breanna Deas, 22, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Nov. 24.
Linda Michelle Early, 37, was charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation on Nov. 24.
Nancy Hines Mullinax, 48, was charged with failure to dim lights; distribution, etc. of methamphetamine second (excludes manufacturing meth); and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Nov. 24.
Christopher Wayne Parker, 31, was charged with driving under the influence second offense; resisting arrest; and hit and run attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage on Nov. 24.
Robert Dan Spinks Jr., 52, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; driving under suspension first offense; and possession of cocaine first offense on Nov. 24.
Willie Jerome Dye Jr., 36, was charged with indecent exposure on Nov. 25.
Amber Ann Luckey, 32, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense and driving under suspension first offense on Nov. 25.
Britny Sherell Cloud, 33, was charged with domestic violence second degree on Nov. 26.
Kelsey Lynn Hinson, 26, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs except Flunitrazepam with intent to distribute first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Nov. 26.
David Strong, 68, was charged with disorderly conduct on Nov. 27.