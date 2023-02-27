From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Joshua Coy Parrish, 41, was picked up on a county bench warrant for simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Feb. 20.
- Maranda Bowles, 27, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth); and driving without a license first offense on Feb. 21.
- Rhett Jeremy Cody, 38, was picked up on a Family Court bench warrant on Feb. 21.
- David Lee Grant, 28, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 21.
- Wesley Cedrick Banks, 29, was charged with criminal conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined; and common law robbery, strong arm robbery on Feb. 22.
- Rebecca Lytle, 22, was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on Feb. 22.
- Shyheim Jurell Moore, 28, was charged with burglary (non-violent) second degree on Feb. 22.
- Henry Lewis Talford, 58, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 22.
- Christopher Clark, 36, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle on Feb. 23.
- Denorris Jerrod Patton, 34, was charged with three counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person on Feb. 23.
- Nicholas Antwan Stevenson, 43, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Feb. 23.
- Michael Suber, 50, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less on Feb. 23.
- Paul Edward Bennett, 39, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 24.
- Keiyatta Shantraves Feaster, 22, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under suspension second offense on Feb. 24.
- Jason Travis Smith, 35, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 24.
- Dylan Ray Watts, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct on Feb. 24.
- Marcus Montez Boykins, 37, was charged with being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs upon a highway on Feb. 25.
- Yadiel Fernandez, 30, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 25.
- James O. Johnson II, 41, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Feb. 25.
- Dyquavious LaJarrall Meadows, 24, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) and domestic violence second degree on Feb. 25.
- Montell DeAngelo Cousar, 32, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Feb. 26.