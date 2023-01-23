From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Donald Lee Jones, 39, was charged with driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving under suspension third or subsequent offense; and driving under the influence third offense on Jan. 16.
James Edwards Ray Jr., 31, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense; disorderly conduct; possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Jan. 16.
Robbie Anthony Rose Sr., 43, was picked up on a bench warrant for public nuisance/running at large on Jan. 16.
Jonathan Carlee Clayton Cook, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Jan. 17.
Richard Todd Broome Sr., 50, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Jan. 18.
Michael Andre Kendrick, 30, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) and domestic violence first degree; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured on Jan. 18.
Kateria Marie Beckham, 23, was charged with grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more on Jan. 19.
Billy Joe Cleveland, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and pointing and presenting firearms at a person on Jan. 19.
Lacarvus Jamar Belk, 29, was charged with domestic violence first degree on Jan. 20.
Dylen Jacob Crenshaw, 28, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Jan. 20.
Samuel Vance Hall, 51, was picked up on a fugitive from justice warrant, non-criminal on Jan. 20.
Jeremy Heath Vinson, 45, was charged with misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance on Jan. 20.
Reginald Lee Davis Jr., 38, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime; two counts of attempted murder; and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and was also picked up on General Sessions bench warrants for failure to appear (unlawful carry) and failure to appear (failure to stop for blue lights) on Jan. 21.
April Marlena Morgan, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct on Jan. 21.
Willie Caldwell III, 55, was charged with murder on Jan. 22.
Chavis Keenan, 36, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Jan. 22.