From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Dalton Myers, 20, was charged with three counts of manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; and trafficking in marijuana 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds first offense on March 15.
- Derius Diquan Wright, 20, was charged with stalking on March 15.
- Michael Edward Hardin Jr., 42, was charged with assault and battery third degree on March 16.
- Patrick Scott Rogers, 36, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; driving under suspension first offense; contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); and uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense on March 16.
- Jarius Marquil Sanders, 24, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II second offense; two counts of manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute second offense; possession of 15 dosage units or more of MDMA or ecstasy second offense; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on March 16.
- Freeman Alexander Wright, 33, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on March 16.
- Bryan Jawann Feaster, 35, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam with intent to distribute third or subsequent offense on March 17.
- Jeamil Wonta Hardin, 41, was charged with grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more on March 17.
- Vermillian Cotobia Martin, 51, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person on March 17.
- Terry Lamont Strong, 51, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on March 17.
- Desmar Denzel Anderson, 32, was charged with disorderly conduct on March 18.
- Kylynn Brushard Jackson, 22, was charged with unlawful to store, keep, possess machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle on March 18.
- Clifton Earl Johnson, 58, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on March 18.
- William McCutchen, 54, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on March 18.
- Vergie Clawson Pollock, 53, was picked up on General Sessions bench warrants for financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card forgery on March 18.
- Christopher Jordan Ratterree, 31, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; driving without a license first offense; operating a vehicle with a missing or incorrectly displayed license plate; operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered and licensed; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine third or subsequent (excludes manufacturing meth) on March 19.
- Johnny Lamont McKinney, 50, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine); and driving under the influence first offense on March 20.