From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Priscilla Gibson, 34, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Feb. 6.
Randy Patterson Jones, 61, was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree and domestic violence third degree on Feb. 6.
Shawn Stacks, 41, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Feb. 6.
Michael Suber, 50, was charged with use of a vehicle without permission for temporary purposes only, unconnected to other crime; and contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 6.
Ricky White, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct on Feb. 6.
James Baddeley, 72, was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature on Feb. 7.
Daniel Wayne Cutshaw, 45, was charged with failure to possess registration card; use of a license plate other than for the vehicle for which it was issued; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Feb. 7.
Joseph Antwon Head, 34, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Feb. 7.
Dakota Jay Turley, 26, was charged with resisting arrest; burglary third degree first offense; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Feb. 7.
Clarence Derrick Wilmore, 55, was picked up on a Family Court bench warrant on Feb. 7.
Johnson James Mitchell, 35, was charged with three counts of manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II third or subsequent offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams third or subsequent; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams third or subsequent offense; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Feb. 8.
Ashley Thompson Woods, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 8.
William Russell Shirley, 36, was sentenced to SCDC on Feb. 9.
Marlene Ivey Gordon, 47, was charged with being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs upon a highway on Feb. 10.
David Andrew Bastian, 33, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 11.
Tydrecus Quinta Brice, 25, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Feb. 11.
Nicholas Jair Chambers, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct on Feb. 11.
Hugo E. Diaz Mendez, 32, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; unlawful use of license or fraudulent application for license first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 11.
Garett Ferraccio, 20, was charged with manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs except Flunitrazepam with intent to distribute first offense on Feb. 11.
Amanda Brooke Ferrell, 41, was charged with burglary first degree and assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on Feb. 11.
Gloria Ann Garris, 48, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb.11.
Ricky Lee Gordon Jr., 36, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; driving under suspension first offense; driving under the influence first offense; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Feb. 11.
Zachary Winton Hill, 29, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 11.
Tyrone Montavis Hopkins, 37, was charged with driving without a license first offense; contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); and driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 11.
James William Shelton, 36, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense on Feb. 11.
Calvin Jeffrey Suber Jr., 54, was charged with simple larceny $2,000 or less; burglary first degree; and domestic violence second degree on Feb. 11.
Tony Curtis McNeal, 57, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 12.
Whitney Caie Lawson, 55, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 13.