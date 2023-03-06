From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Jacob Scott Mangum, 38, was charged with burglary first degree on Feb. 27.
- Chassidy Lynn Mullinax, 33, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less; had her bond revoked; was picked up on bench warrants for drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension second offense; and a General Sessions bench warrant for manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drug Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense on Feb. 27.
- Tony Derelle Sanders Jr., 40, was picked up on a bench warrant from Probate Court on Feb. 27.
- Brycelyn Simmons, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Feb. 27.
- Keith O’Raymond Dye, 41, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 28.
- Anthony Leon McCullough, 46, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Feb. 28.
- Kevin Duane Threatt, 39, was picked up on a bench warrant for possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 or less on Feb. 28.
- Devon Antonio Walker, 32, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 28.
- Roger Dale Birch II, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct on March 1.
- Amy Lefler, 33, was charged with domestic violence second degree on March 1.
- Darrish Woods, 50, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on March 1.
- Justin Leroy Patrick, 35, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on March 2.
- Jonathan Ryan Cornwell, 33, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on March 3.
- Michael Edward Moore Jr., 27, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on March 3.
- Evan Dangelo Upshaw, 42, was charged with felony driving under the influence with death results on March 3.
- Kaizel Mosley, 58, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on March 4.
- Hakeem Deshawn Brice, 24, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence first offense on March 5.
- Billie Jeane Harris, 50, was charged with driving under the influence second offense on March 5.
- Samantha Humphries, 37, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on March 5.