From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Chad Demarcus Engram, 25, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on Sept. 6.
- Roger Dale Birch II, 33, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 7.
- Bruce Bernard Coleman Sr., 48, was charged with domestic violence second degree on Sept. 7.
- Lynn Oscar Hall, 48, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for ill treatment of animals in general, torture on Sept. 7.
- Andrew Oryan Young, 20, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and attempted murder on Sept. 7.
- Kendrick Deshay Clyburn, 22, was charged with telephone/ unlawful communication on Sept. 8.
- Earl Eugene Franklin Jr., 52, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person; disorderly conduct; assault and battery third degree; and rule to show cause (assault and battery third degree) on Sept. 8.
- Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, 30, was charged with two counts of murder; two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime; two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for assault/attempted murder on Sept. 8.
- Jerry Moody, 45, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense on Sept. 8.
- Brentton Allen Smith, 31, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on Sept. 8.
- Brian Devon Williams, 44, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 8.
- Darius Demont Burton, 30, was charged with driving under suspension second offense; unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol); shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less; two counts of possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; and shoplifting valued at more than $2,000 and less than $10,000 on Sept. 9.
- Bryan O’Neal Butler, 29, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less; and shoplifting valued at more than $2,000 and less than $10,000 on Sept. 9.
- Ezekiel Feaster, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Sept. 9.
- Carnishia Carshay Kelley, 29, was charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus; and three counts of assault and battery third degree on Sept. 9.
- Quantavious Devon Curbeam, 36, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 10.
- Dewey Thomas Parker, 66, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 10.
- Forrest Halcet Byrd, 53, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Sept. 11.
- LaKendra Lyteria Suber, 31, was charged with breach/obtain signature or property under false pretenses valued at $2,