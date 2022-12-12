From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Rudolph Christopher Chappell II, 56, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; and was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II second offense on Dec. 7.
Joy Shekinah Feaster, 47, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Dec. 7.
Diana Tanisha Pressley, 30, had her bond revoked on Dec. 7.
Jarius Marquil Sanders, 24, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II second offense on Dec. 7.
Dwight Delane Smith, 23, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; and manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first on Dec. 7.
Douglas Sylvester McCullough, 37, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; driving without a license first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Dec. 8.
Jennifer Elaine Reid, 40, had her bond revoked and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of narcotics on Dec. 8.
Wayne Cameron Miller, 61, was charged with assault and battery first degree on Dec. 10.
Adrian Lamar Rambert, 32, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Dec. 10.
Walker Seth Thompson, 26, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Dec. 10.
Jessica Marie Tucker, 36, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Dec. 10.
Xavier Bethea, 21, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Dec. 11.
Angela Fleming, 38, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Dec. 11.
Jose Santiago-Lopez, 40, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Dec. 11.