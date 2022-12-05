From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Shelton Larentea Houston, 26, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Nov. 28.
- John Calvin Wilson, 56, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Nov. 28.
- John William Dixon, 50, was charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at more than $500 in a six-month period on Nov. 29.
- Andre Bernard Evans, 50, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence third degree on Nov. 29.
- Elizabeth Joyce Sims, 37, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; and driving without a license first offense on Nov. 29.
- Dallas Da’Shawn Crank, 21, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Nov. 30.
- Jason DeMario Feaster, 32, was charged with disorderly conduct on Nov. 30.
- Devante Arkel McNeal, 28, was picked up on bench warrants for domestic violence third and driving under suspension on Nov. 30.
- Paul Edward Bennett, 39, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Dec. 1.
- James Odell Carter, 31, was charged with driving under the influence first offense and driving without a license first offense on Dec. 1.
- Michael Wayne Ferguson II, 41, was charged with grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more; and possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more on Dec. 1.
- DeCarlos Marquis Hood, 40, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Dec. 1.
- Timothy Edward Wrightson, 41, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Dec. 1.
- Jashawn Jareese Belk, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Dec. 2.
- Nirrek Mondarian Belk, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Dec. 2.
- James Christopher Bright, 53, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; and driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes on Dec. 2.
- Kenneth Luke Craig, 20, had his bond revoked on Dec. 2.
- Deavion Rodriquez McDow, 21, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Dec. 2.
- Zayla Ilene Stacks, 19, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Dec. 2.
- Reko Martainique Gladden, 52, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Dec. 3.
- Tangela Clark Hicks, 54, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Dec. 3.
- Shakial LaShaun Johnson, 24, was charged with simple possession and contempt of Family Court by an adult (civil remedy only) on Dec. 3.
- Terry McMaster, 51, was picked up on a bench warrant for domestic violence third on Dec. 3.
- Jonathan Wayne Nelson, 67, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Dec. 4.
- Gunter Lee Stephens, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 4.
- Stephen Lamar Taylor, 37, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Dec. 4.
- Jose Manuel Vega Sanchez, 30, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving without a license first offense; possession of cocaine first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Dec. 4.
- Ivan Bwerani White, 45, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; resisting arrest; and driving under suspension second offense on Dec. 4.