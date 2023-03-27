From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Brett Dilworth, 30, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense on March 20.
- Tevin Donta Fair, 29, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on March 20.
- Dwan Marshall, 33, was picked up on a county bench warrant for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash on March 20.
- Tommy Lee Woodard, 58, went from court on March 20.
- Nelson Manuel Colon, 22, was picked up on a fugitive from justice warrant, non-criminal on March 21.
- Lesly Jamel Francois, 46, was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person on March 21.
- Bobbie Jean Kirkpatrick, 58, was charged with robbery/common law robbery, strong arm robbery on March 21.
- Corey Quwan Young Jr., 18, was charged with assault and battery third degree on March 21.
- Christopher Michael Foster, 31, was charged with burglary (non-violent) second degree and domestic violence third degree on March 22.
- Adrian Derelle Williams, 41, was picked up on bench warrants for driving under suspension, giving false information to police, other violations and shoplifting on March 22.
- Wayne Cameron Miller, 61, was charged with burglary first degree on March 23.
- Vincent Arverell Sanders, 56, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on March 23.
- Kateria Marie Beckham, 23, was charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature on March 24.
- Kenneth Charles Bennett, 48, was picked up on a Family Court bench warrant on March 24.
- David LaQuinton Fourney Jr., 39, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for domestic violence first on March 24.
- Shenika Donshelle Hemphill, 34, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on March 24.
- Diquavis Johnson, 25, was charged with four counts of financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period on March 24.
- Rusty Shane Moseley, 35, was charged with driving under the influence second offense and driving under suspension second offense on March 24.
- Anton Astraukhau, 29, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving without a license first offense on March 25.
- Shundre Shamond Mayfield, 47, was charged with resisting arrest; and hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury on March 25.