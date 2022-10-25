From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Wendy Dorsett, 44, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Oct. 17.
Zachary Lee Glenn, 27, was charged with second degree harassment, contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) and violation of permanent restraining order on Oct. 17.
Mark Alan Reidell, 41, was charged with resisting arrest and contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense on Oct. 18.
Leonard Asante Shopshire Jr., 25, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense, reckless driving and assault and battery third degree on Oct. 18.
Andrew Jimar Mack, 34, was charged with three counts of manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II second offense; three counts of unlawful transportation of machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle; trafficking in cocaine 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams second offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams second offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams third or subsequent offense; three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Oct. 19.
Aaron McClurkin Jr., 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Oct. 19.
Calvan Lamont McDougald, 32, was charged with sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on Oct. 19.
Michael Thomas Plank, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 19.
Isisah Marcllous Robinson, 19, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Oct. 19.
Joshua Dontai Shelton, 34, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Oct. 19.
Sarita Janice Simmers, 57, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 19.
Lloyd Lester Pearson Jr., 40, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Oct. 20.
Justin William Dye, 22, was charged with domestic violence second degree and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for domestic violence second on Oct. 21.
Rubin Lenarris Gadson, 29, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Oct. 21.
David Earl Jordan, 19, was charged with contempt of Circuit Court on Oct. 21.
John Calrissian Mayfield, 40, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 21.
Tyyon Arrimitia Footman, 23, was charged with assault and battery second degree and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on Oct. 22.
Bryant Leonard Foster, 49, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 22.
Reginald Yarborough, 47, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 22.
Tiffany Diane Bittner, 56, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 23.
Harry Randall Totherow Jr., 63, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Oct. 23.
Quinton Jerome Dorsey, 22, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken and driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 24.