From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Marty Herndon, 51, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 25.
Jessica Ann Runge, 36, was charged with grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Jan. 25.
Harry Bernard Williams, 69, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 25.
Lucus Lamar Williams, 29, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear (indecent exposure) on Jan. 25.
Marques Sentell Carter, 41, was charged with forgery valued at less than $10,000 and fraudulent check or stop payment less than $1,000 first offense on Jan. 26.
Terry Dean Combs, 51, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Jan. 27.
Edir Josue Gomez Alcerro, 24, was charged with driving under the influence first offense and driving without a license first offense on Jan. 27.
Anthony Daniel Wood, 37, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Jan. 27.
Levar Dobine, 45, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; use of license plate other than for the vehicle for which it was issued; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 28.
Connie Hyder, 45, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Jan. 28.
Brenda Wells, 66, was charged with child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 28.
Keirsten McCrorey, 19, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Jan. 29.
Tyrone Derell Mingo, 35, was charged with driving under suspension second offense; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving a commercial motor vehicle without a valid license, if license suspended for driving under the influence, second offense on Jan. 29.
John Calvin Davis, 49, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 30.