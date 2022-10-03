From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Malik Tarez Howze, 26, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; and operating a motor vehicle without license in possession on Sept. 26.
Brenda Mack, 54, was charged with assault and battery second degree on Sept. 26.
Tylik Perez Minter, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Sept. 26.
Devante Armani Reeves, 29, was picked up on bench warrants for operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered and licensed; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; two counts of uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; three counts of driving without a license first offense; non-registered vehicle, failure to register or false statement; and two counts of operating on the highway without registration and license due to delinquency on Sept. 26.
Michael Raishadd McClurkin, 33, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); assault and battery third degree; and simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 27.
Andre Lavar Copeland, 31, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; domestic violence first degree; and was picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension on Sept. 28.
Jack Andrew Hempton, 36, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 28.
Ashley Chyanne McMurray, 22, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 28.
Jason Dwayne Messer, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 28.
Mailakia Semon Jackson, 33, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Sept. 29.
Della Marie Tucker, 53, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Sept. 29.
Anthony Steven Weeley Jr., 27, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 29.
David Banks Hensley, 39, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); driving under the influence first offense; and driving under suspension first offense on Sept. 30.
Cody Wade Sherrin, 26, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense on Sept. 30.
Theodore Bryan McClurkin, 42, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes; and driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 1.
Nate Robert Krick, 27, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; and driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 2.
Sandy Stephens, 57, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 2.
Robin Lee Starnes, 61, was picked up on a bench warrant for driving under the influence on Oct. 3.