From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Laura Ann Yarborough, 37, was charged with driving under the influence second offense and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Aug. 15.
- Juan Miguel Lara, 31, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 16.
- Johnny R. Carter, 57, was charged with grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Aug. 17.
- Dionka Foster, 26, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for driving under the influence second offense on Aug. 17.
- Jeremiah Eli Cherry, 25, was charged with arson/attempt to burn, willful and malicious on Aug. 18.
- Shakita Shawntale Head, 39, was picked up on a city bench warrant for driving under suspension second offense; was picked up on a county bench warrant for giving false information; and was charged with driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Aug. 18.
- Jimmy James Rollings, 61, was charged with driving under suspension second offense; possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense on Aug. 18.
- Anthony Todd Jude, 41, was picked up on a bench warrant for driving under suspension third or subsequent offense; and was charged with sex offender registry violation, failure to register second offense on Aug. 19.
- Timothy Walker Gaston, 43, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 20.
- Carlos Dunovant, 22, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 21.