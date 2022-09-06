From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Henry Princeton Terry Jr., 43, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 29.
William Brett Church Jr., 36, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 30.
Darie Shanton Feaster, 46, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 30.
Geoffrey Neely, 47, was charged with domestic violence first degree on Aug. 30.
Michael Tyler Robinson, 23, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Aug. 30.
Sherri Rose Bosch, 42, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 31.
Montrell Lamar Graham, 25, was charged with obstructing justice and violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 31.
Jonathan Eric Michau, 32, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; and contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 31.
Christopher Wayne Broome, 39, was picked up on a bench warrant on Sept. 1.
Marquiez Rodriquez Thompson, 22, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Sept. 1.
Marcus Didrecus Bowser, 37, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Sept. 2.
Jonathan Carlee Clayton Cook, 37, was charged with habitual traffic offenders, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department; contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Sept. 2.
Earl Eugene Franklin Jr., 52, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and assault and battery second degree on Sept. 2.
Victoria Lynette Gordon, 46, was charged with disorderly conduct on Sept. 2.
Misty Michelle Madden, 26, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Sept. 2.
John Corinthian Wynn, 44, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 2.
William Timothy Young, 56, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Sept. 2.
Casey Maurice Frierson, 43, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense and grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Sept. 3.
Tomika Elizabeth Mical, 48, was charged with assault and battery first degree and violation of city ordinance on Sept. 3.
Elton Michael Lindsey, 37, was picked up on General Session bench warrants for distribution of methamphetamine first, distribution of methamphetamine second and manufacture, possession of other substance with intent to distribute; and was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 5.